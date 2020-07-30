One dead after fatal crash in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison police are investigating a fatal crash involving an unidentified female driver early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Grandview Boulevard near the Sam’s Club store.
Police say when they arrived at the scene the female driver had died from her injuries.
Their investigation reveals that the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a power box for the traffic signal at the entrance of Sam’s Club. Police say the vehicle overturned after it crashed into the powerbox.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
The crash is under investigation by Madison police.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area as the traffic signal is out of service pending repair.
