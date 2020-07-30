Madison County School District gives update on back-to-school plan

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County School District Superintendent Charlotte Seals gave an update about the district’s plan for the upcoming school year on Wednesday evening.
In a video, Superintendent Seals addressed how the school district will resume the academic school year and deal with possible outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus.
“During the month of June, we instituted surveys. We wanted to hear from our parents and our kids,” Superintendent Seals said. “Based on that information after careful thought and reflection, in early July we presented our school reentry plan for the upcoming school year. It was decided, to meet the diverse and various needs of our families, Madison County schools will provide two options: one on campus and the other virtual.”
Superintendent Seals says the school district will follow recommendations of the Mississippi Department of Health in determining when classes and schools should quarantine based on outbreaks within schools.
She gave two scenarios if breakouts were to happen within a class or in a concentration of classes:
- If three or more people within a class or activity group are diagnosed with COVID-19, which is considered a concentration of cases, that class or activity group will quarantine at home for a period of 14 days. During quarantine, distance learning will be implemented for those students.
- If three or more concentrations (meaning three or more classes at one time) of cases occur on a school campus, the campus will consider closing for a period of 14 calendar days. If a school closes, distance learning will be implemented for students at that school.
Superintendent Seals says the district will begin the school year on September 3rd. She said the only reason that the school year would not resume is if Governor Tate Reeves issues another Executive order.
The superintendent reiterated that parents and students have the option to attend school face to face or virtually.
“In either case, we’re going to hit the academic ground running,” Superintendent Seals said. “And we have the same high expectations for our students that are participating on-campus versus those that will be doing virtual learning.”
She reassured parents and students who will be participating in face-to-face learning that the necessary steps are being taken to provide a safe learning environment.
“For our students, parents of students, who are coming on campus, please know that we will continue to work diligently to try and provide the safest environment for both our students and our staff. That is key for us.”
