LSU goes cashless for sporting events in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you plan to attend a sporting event at LSU in 2020, you can leave your cash at home.
LSU Athletics has announced that beginning in the fall of 2020, it is going cashless at all athletic facilities on campus. They will now only accept credit cards and mobile payments for merchandise and concessions.
Officials said the change is meant to minimize contact and improve service speed.
“This is all about improving the fan experience and safety at our venues,” said Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director. “Reducing contact points when making transactions is a key component of that and will allow our fans to purchase concessions and merchandise with a heightened level of comfort.”
LSU said it will accept four payment types:
- All major credit cards
- Apple Pay
- Android Pay
- Tiger Cash
For those fans that do not have one of these payment types, LSU is working on an option to use a prepaid credit card.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.