Jackson pothole repaired a week after couple wrecks on motorcycle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local couple is lucky to be alive after they crashed their motorcycle in Jackson recently. It happened because they hit a pothole on Raymond Road.
They called 3 On Your Side this week wanting help.
Montey Quinn and Linda Vicaro have a bad case of road rash; their motorcycle torn up after hitting a deep pothole a week ago.
Montey Quinn said, “Very lucky that we didn’t get killed.”
Afraid of COVID-19, they didn’t go to the hospital although they needed stitches. Their bike has bent forks, cracks around the engine and the windshield torn off. About $4,000 worth of damage.
Both Quinn and Vicaro wonder why the warning barricades weren’t over the pothole warning them and others about the major road hazard.
“I think they should pay for my bike for one thing and I think they need to put something up to keep from someone else getting hurt or getting killed,” said Quinn.
The couple is planning to file an accident claim with the city. We reached out to them to find out when the pothole will be fixed.
By Thursday afternoon the city came and paved the bad spot with a fresh layer of asphalt.
