Jackson cleanup efforts hampered by continuous illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the City of Jackson and residents are tackling mounting trash, illegal dumpers continue add to the blight.
The mayor kicked off an initiative to clean up areas plagued by trash and debris but it's hard to keep ahead of it.
Hilda Drive is one of the streets where clean up is underway, but that work is being hampered by illegal dumpers. Jackson Public Works employees are battling an unyielding enemy, trash.
Crews began clearing debris that covered Hilda Drive this week. Only one day after residents say 25 loads were hauled away, someone came to drop of more trash - including utility wiring.
Jackson police are now searching for them.
“It’s very frustrating. Yesterday they were also out here cleaning up and we went to check on them, and we caught somebody literally out here with their truck and trailer dumping immediately. This has just become a dumping ground in west Jackson,” said Ruth Ann Rigsby .
Along the pothole riddled roadway are even shell casings. Tires, clothing, furniture and more are being removed by city crews.
“They’re coming out here dumping rather than going to the dump on County Line or the dump in Byram,” added Rigsby. “You know, there are options for people to go and get rid of their trash.”
Capers Avenue off Monument Street is impassable. Debris and litter cover the entire street. It ranges from a commode, to a sofa and mattresses. Residents say its been accumulating or years.
The City has plans for removal of trash on Capers Avenue and the installation of surveillance cameras.
