Former Mississippi state Sen. Bob Dearing of Natchez dies

Dearing wrote a law in the 1990s that made retirement income exempt from state income tax. As he prepared to retire from the Senate on July 1, 2019, he told The Associated Press that the retirement legislation was a top accomplishment, along with two other landmark pieces of legislation he supported — the 1987 highway act and the legalization of gambling in the early 1990s, which led to thousands of jobs in casinos along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast.