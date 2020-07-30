First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy end to July ahead of drier start to August

TROPICS: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Isaias will move across the Dominican Republic today – spreading rain and wind there, as well as Puerto Rico. The general path will take the storm near or over the Greater Antilles into the weekend, which could ultimately cause the system to remain weak as it moves closer to the US coastline by the weekend. However, the strength of the storm and path will ultimately be determined after the interaction with land into the weekend. For now, we’ll keep a watchful eye on this system.