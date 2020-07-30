First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy end to July ahead of drier start to August

THURSDAY: A brief push of slightly drier air aloft will help to cap rain chances off Thursday. Expect morning clouds to gradually give way to sun break by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will make a run for 105. A few storms could flare up amid the daytime heating, fading after sunset with lows in the 70s.
FRIDAY: A more typical, late July day is expected to round out the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a few pop-up storms possible as highs creep into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain elevated that could push ‘feels like’ numbers closer to 105°. Rain and storms may move in late Friday into early Saturday as a front slips into the region. Lows will drop into the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend features and opportunity for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a washout. A front will drop into the area Saturday – eventually, ushering in drier air through the first several days of August. With that, rain chances will taper off as highs sit near or just below-average to start the month off – heading into the start of next week.
TROPICS: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Isaias will move across the Dominican Republic today – spreading rain and wind there, as well as Puerto Rico. The general path will take the storm near or over the Greater Antilles into the weekend, which could ultimately cause the system to remain weak as it moves closer to the US coastline by the weekend. However, the strength of the storm and path will ultimately be determined after the interaction with land into the weekend. For now, we’ll keep a watchful eye on this system.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
