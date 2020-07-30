The family of William “Napoleon” Edwards says they are concerned for his safety

Darcel Odom says bond was granted and paid but Edwards is still being held in jail

By Maggie Wade | July 30, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 6:28 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of William “Napolean” Edwards tells us his bond was paid but Edwards was not released from jail Wednesday.

Darcel Odom is the sister of William "Napolean" Edwards. She says they are concerned for his safety but have nothing to do with his comments or political views. (Source: WLBT)

Darcel Odom said a family member went to the Hinds County Jail to pick up her brother.

“He was there originally saying okay, hey we’re gonna, we’re getting everything together, he’ll be released. But then shortly thereafter, something changed. So, just -- we’re just concerned -- we just want to make sure that he’s safe and that nothing happens to him while he’s in custody”, Odom said.

The family says they have nothing to do with Edwards political views or his comments. Odom says they are hoping to learn more about why Edwards is still being held even though his bond has been granted and paid.

