The family of William “Napoleon” Edwards says they are concerned for his safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of William “Napolean” Edwards tells us his bond was paid but Edwards was not released from jail Wednesday.
Darcel Odom said a family member went to the Hinds County Jail to pick up her brother.
“He was there originally saying okay, hey we’re gonna, we’re getting everything together, he’ll be released. But then shortly thereafter, something changed. So, just -- we’re just concerned -- we just want to make sure that he’s safe and that nothing happens to him while he’s in custody”, Odom said.
The family says they have nothing to do with Edwards political views or his comments. Odom says they are hoping to learn more about why Edwards is still being held even though his bond has been granted and paid.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.