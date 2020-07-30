Brookhaven School District delays school start

“With the recent statements from our medical experts and the lingering data concerning the advancement of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Mississippi, the Brookhaven School District and its Board of Trustees has decided that it is in the best interest of our students, staff, parents and guardians to move the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year to August 31. The exact details of the return to school will be determined at a later date. Our 3- and 4-year-old pre-school will begin as planned on August 6. We believe, as a district, that this decision is being made in the best interest of our community. We will continue to work together to provide a safe environment for our students and staff.”