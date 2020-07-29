Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone 9 remains on the cusp of becoming a tropical storm. It could happen anytime. Regardless, it’s heading for the mountainous island country of the Dominican Republic. This should keep the system in check over the coming days. It should continue to move north westward and impact the Florida region this weekend. We do not see it as a threat to our area because a weak cool front will drop down and block the system from affecting our area. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s over the next few days with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible in the afternoons and evenings. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Slightly drier and cooler air is looking more and more likely early next week, at least dropping temperatures by a couple of degrees. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Thursday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:59pm.