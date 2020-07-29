Two teenagers arrested, one on the loose after home invasion in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Department arrested two teenagers but continue to search for another accused of a home invasion late Tuesday night.
According to deputies, they responded to the scene on 100 block of Live Oak Lane in Brandon. They discovered that a young male victim had suffered a laceration to his head.
The victim stated that 18-year-old Joe Christian Brown, jr. and two other teenagers, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, entered through the front door of the residence.
Once inside, the victim said that Brown wanted to know the location of another person. The victim told Brown that he did not know the person’s location. Deputies said Brown then became irate, struck the victim multiple times with a handgun, and took his money.
Deputies said that an adult at the residence heard the commotion and went to check, but the three suspects ran away from the house on foot.
Deputies went to the residence of one of the suspects and were able to locate the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects. They were both taken into custody.
Rankin County deputies along with officers from Flowood Police Department continue to search for Brown. If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
