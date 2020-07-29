Suspect arrested for Rankin County home invasion

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the third suspect wanted for a home invasion in Brandon.
According to Rankin County deputies, Joe Christian Brown, jr., 18, turned himself into custody on Thursday afternoon.
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Brown before Rankin County Court Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance
According to deputies, they responded to the home invasion on 100 block of Live Oak Lane in Brandon on Tuesday, July 28. They discovered that a young male victim had suffered a laceration to his head.
The victim stated that Brown and two other teenagers, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, entered through the front door of the home.
Once inside, the victim said that Brown wanted to know the location of another person. The victim told Brown that he did not know the person’s location. Deputies said Brown then became irate, struck the victim multiple times with a handgun, and took his money.
Deputies said that an adult at the residence heard the commotion and went to check, but the three suspects ran away from the house on foot.
Deputies went to the residence of one of the suspects and were able to locate the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects. They were both taken into custody.
