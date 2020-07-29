Surviving Motherhood: Preparing kids to return to the classroom

She says, “if someone tests positive in your class generally what will happen if there’s assigned seating is the children who are right around your child may be notified and may be quarantined for a period of time. The kids who do get coronavirus tend to not get nearly as sick as the adults. For instance in the state of MS we have about 5,400 under the age of 18 who have tested positive. Compared to about 54 K total. So about 10% of the cases in MS are under the age of 18. However, so far we have not had any deaths in those under the age of 18.”