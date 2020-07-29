Surviving Motherhood: Preparing kids to return to the classroom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coronavirus cases are still rising. So, whether it’s mandatory or not Dr. Anita Henderson says masks are a must.
Dr. Henderson says, “A lot of parents are asking me what kind of mask is best for my child? The best type of mask is the mask they’ll actually wear and the one they’ll wear correctly.”
Over the next few weeks, schools across the Magnolia state will re-open and many children will physically return back to the classroom. For many parents, that is a serious cause for concern as the number of coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket.
This week, I spoke with Dr. Anita Henderson who is the President Elect for the MS chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She offers some tips to help prepare students and keep them safe this school year.
Masks should cover your child’s mouth and nose. It’s a good idea to let them start wearing masks now to get them ready for having to wear a mask for hours on end.
Sanitizing is also a must Dr. Henderson says, “hand sanitizers work by using them and then kind of letting them air dry. So you wipe your hands use the hand sanitizer and then you have to let it air dry and that helps to kill the particles.”
But inevitably someone in any given school will test positive for the virus. So, what happens then?
She says, “if someone tests positive in your class generally what will happen if there’s assigned seating is the children who are right around your child may be notified and may be quarantined for a period of time. The kids who do get coronavirus tend to not get nearly as sick as the adults. For instance in the state of MS we have about 5,400 under the age of 18 who have tested positive. Compared to about 54 K total. So about 10% of the cases in MS are under the age of 18. However, so far we have not had any deaths in those under the age of 18.”
Dr. Henderson says its also critical that kids eat healthy balanced meals and get plenty of sleep. About two weeks before school starts she suggests getting them on a regular sleep schedule to not only help their immune system but also make it easier to adjust once school starts.
