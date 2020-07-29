Rankin County School District issues mask mandate for students

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District has issued a mask mandate for students returning for the upcoming school year.
The district says it will comply with Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order requiring Rankin County citizens to wear masks.
“Therefore, masks will be required in common areas, halls, lobbies, and during all transitions,” the district wrote on its website. “‘Masks down’ will be allowed, if needed, when seated and when six-foot social distancing is possible.”
RCSD Face Masks/Covering Requirements:
MUST NOT HAVE WRITING except for:
- School/college mascot name, school name or a brand name such as Nike, Adidas, etc.
- Can be monogrammed with the student's name or name initials
- May include appropriate designs such as the school mascot
- Must follow the RCSD Dress Code for Students policy, which includes no inappropriate designs, pictures, symbols, slogans, offensive language or political statements
