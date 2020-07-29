Mississippi High School Activities Association share new COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - High schools across Mississippi now have new COVID-19 guidelines for their fall sports teams.
The athletic director for Ridgeland High School said the protocols will be taken into serious consideration.
Mississippi High School Activities Association released new COVID-19 guidelines this week.
Athletic director Sam Williams said they already had a plan in mind for the Ridgeland High School Titans.
These protocols from MHSAA give coaches more to consider.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of covering all our bases and at least having preliminary talks on all those things before they came out. But obviously now that we have direct guidelines, things that [MHSAA] would like for us to look at to considering follow. We got to kind of go back to the drawing board and come up with a final plan,” said Williams.
The rules from the association cover several bases. A “no mask, no entry” policy for gyms and stadiums; bands and spirit teams are to stay away from other groups and fans.
There is also a heavy emphasis on sanitizing and social distancing when possible.
Williams said this can be challenging for such high-contact sports like football; “masks are great. But you know clean and constantly always washing your hands always sanitizing your hands with hand sanitizer. We’ve done that constantly and I mean you saw with weight room and we just finished a day and we do that to three times a week.”
MHSAA notes that these guidelines are fluid.
Madison County Schools have delayed their school start date until September.
Williams believes that will give schools more time to create a final safety plan.
