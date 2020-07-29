Man arrested in deadly shooting at rap concert in Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a fugitive task force in Tennessee has arrested a man in the fatal shooting of two people at a rap concert in north Mississippi.
Sheldon Gibbs was arrested Monday night at a Memphis home by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Authorities say that 20-year-old Gibbs had been wanted on first-degree murder warrants in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a rap concert in Como, Mississippi, on July 12.
Gibbs also has been charged with aggravated assault after four people were wounded in the shooting at the concert performed by Memphis rapper Big Boogie.
