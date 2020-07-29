JPD: Woman killed in deadly crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after a woman was hit and killed by a car on I-55 Tuesday night.
According to police, the crash happened on I-55 South near Briarwood Drive around 9 p.m.
Police say 26-year-old Ashlee Sims was hit while trying to retrieve her cellphone from the interstate that she dropped out of the window.
They also say Sims was on Facebook Live during the time of her death.
The crash is under investigation.
