Jackson officials celebrate groundbreaking of Lynch St. project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a Lynch Street improvement project on Tuesday morning.
The improvement project includes mill and overlays on Lynch Street from Robinson Road to U.S. Highway 80. A new 10-foot wide multi-use path will also be built between Yarbro Street and West Highland Drive.
The new path will be built along an abandoned railroad for approximately a half-mile.
The project was funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
“What we are attempting to do is turn our city’s crumbling infrastructure into an economic frontier,” said Jackson Mayor Choke Lumumba. “One of our central goals in our strategic plans is to have healthy citizens. Not only to be able to repair the infrastructure...but to also create a multi-use path is truly an exciting moment.”
Mayor Lumumba expressed his appreciation of collaborating with MDOT Central Commissioner Willie Simmons to complete the project.
“This is a great project but it could never work without collaboration,” said Commissioner Simmons.”When we come together, we will be able to do many things. This may seem like a small project, $2.2M, but it’s very important to complete and the entire infrastructure that the city of Jackson. We in the central district and department of transportation want to accomplish it.”
Commissioner Simmons spoke of the history behind Lynch Street’s name, which was named after former U.S. Representative John R. Lynch. Lynch was the first African-American Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives.
“To be here on Lynch Street, and doing this, but in addition to the street, as the Mayor indicated, creating a pathway where individuals are going to be able to ride their bicycles and walk and stay healthy and safe.”
