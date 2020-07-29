First Alert Forecast: summery downpour potential continues

WEDNESDAY: The upper disturbance will begin to lift farther north, away from central Mississippi, but in a last-ditch effort to hold its grip on the area, tropical moisture will spark another round of scattered storms as highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will generally fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
THURSDAY: A brief push of slightly drier air aloft will help to cap rain chances off Thursday. Expect morning clouds to gradually give way to sun break by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. A few storms, mainly NE of Jackson, could flare up amid the daytime heating.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will remain capped for Friday as highs rebound into the lower 90s. Rain chances will click back up by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 as a front approaches the region. The front, while making an approach, will likely not move through completely. Highs will still be near or just below normal through start of August.
TROPICS: In the Atlantic, ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone’ Nine moving past the Leeward Islands, striking them later today with wind and rain. The system, as a whole, remains slightly disorganized, but is starting to get its act together. The general path will take the storm near or over the Greater Antilles through the latter half of the week, which could ultimately cause the system to remain weak as it moves closer to the US coastline by the weekend. As of now, we don’t anticipate impacts in the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system as it moves westward through the rest of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.