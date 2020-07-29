First Alert Forecast: summery downpour potential continues

TROPICS: In the Atlantic, ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone’ Nine moving past the Leeward Islands, striking them later today with wind and rain. The system, as a whole, remains slightly disorganized, but is starting to get its act together. The general path will take the storm near or over the Greater Antilles through the latter half of the week, which could ultimately cause the system to remain weak as it moves closer to the US coastline by the weekend. As of now, we don’t anticipate impacts in the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system as it moves westward through the rest of the week.