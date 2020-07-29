Fact-check reveals what Hinds Co. supervisor got right & wrong in explosive presser

“I am responding to my life being threatened and outright lies about my being a convicted felon. I have not been convicted as a felon in any of the courtrooms in Jackson, Hinds County, Mississippi or any courtroom in these United States. William Irvin (sic) Edwards, AKA, Napoleon (sic), Polo, Cipher ought to be ashamed of himself for trying to distort information as well as completely rearrange information to make it out to be me. I ask you to pay close attention to this one Facebook Live and Radio Talk Show Host and the way that he is out to destroy most of the elected officials the City of Jackson as well as Hinds County. One would think that if his actions were to continue, the entire City of Jackson as well as Hinds County could be destroyed. Myself, along with over 15 other elected officials have been under constant attack. It is because that I am the fighter that I am, I will continue to fight for the citizens of Hinds County to make sure that people like Polo, Cipher, Napoleon (sic), William I. (sic) Edwards does (sic) not destroy our community. Regarding the back and forth that the news reporter and I had, that was a moment of emotion that was on my shoulders because of what I had been accused of and with threats being made to my life and I had already given an answer to his question. I am so happy that this individual has been arrested for his actions because nobody deserves to be put in the position where they have to live with threats and lies as I have. I was only standing up for and defending myself and my family.”