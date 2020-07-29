Fact-check reveals what Hinds Co. supervisor got right & wrong in explosive presser

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A serious claim by a Hinds County supervisor against a Facebook and radio talk show host led to a heated press conference where the elected official became aggressive toward reporters there.
District 2 Supervisor David Archie announced Tuesday night that William Edwards, also known as the Cipher, had been arrested for making threats against his life.
Edwards faces six charges in all: three counts of simple assault, stalking, obscene electronic communication and cyberstalking, which is a felony.
Municipal Court Judge Ali Shamsideen set Edwards’ bond at $20,000 in court Wednesday.
Sources within Hinds County tell 3 On Your Side Edwards was also ordered not to discuss the case on his show.
Archie claims Edwards said he wanted to execute him during one of his broadcasts.
But in one of his shows from earlier this week, Edwards actually said he wanted to execute Archie with information.
Edwards as Cipher maintains on his show that he exposes corruption and holds others accountable by presenting information to the public.
Archie claimed a lot of that information wasn’t accurate, then said later some of it was.
When WLBT photojournalist Karlos Sanders asked him what information was true, it set off a firestorm of anger from Archie.
“You find it! You in this business, you find it!” Archie said. “I just told you a moment ago, if you want the information, you go and seek it. I want you to do your job.”
Archie yelled answers and talked over Sanders, who told the supervisor not to yell at him.
“Well, what you wanna do?” Archie said, moving away from the microphone and toward Sanders. “What you want to do? I’m not threatening you!”
3 On Your Side took Archie up on his word, investigating claims made by him and Edwards.
One of the claims he made adamantly was that he had never been charged or convicted of a felony anywhere.
A post by Edwards from four days ago, under the heading “you can’t make this stuff up,” shows what appears to be a docket report showing a sexual battery charge and guilty plea against Archie.
Exclusive documents obtained by 3 On Your Side from Hinds County Circuit Court show that case involves a different “David Archie,” one who was born in 1985 and would be 35 right now.
Archie is 56, according to public documents.
While some might chalk that up to a clerical error, further examination of the sentencing order and indictment show different addresses, birthdates and Social Security Numbers for both men, meaning Cipher’s claim is false.
3 On Your Side tried to obtain Archie’s affidavit presumably used to have Edwards arrested -- one that would spell out exactly what Edwards was accused of saying -- but an employee at Jackson Municipal Court declined to release the public document to us, instead directing us to a supervisor, who did not return our requests for information.
State court records show Archie hasn’t ever been convicted of a felony in Mississippi, which means his claim was accurate.
“He says I was a convicted felon twice and that I committed some horrible crime against women, which is absolutely not true,” Archie said.
3 On Your Side uncovered that Archie had been arrested in Georgia and charged with sexual battery in 1996, but the case was later dropped.
Jackson Jambalaya reported that just four years ago, Archie was picked up on a domestic violence charge against his wife.
Archie left out any mention of those crimes during his 25-minute press conference, instead directing his anger at Sanders on more than one occasion.
“I call you to report the news and no news media are gonna come and talk to me and try to turn the story like that gentleman just did,” Archie said.
The supervisor later sent a statement to WLBT, where he acknowledged his aggressive actions toward reporters at the press conference, but did not include an apology.
“Regarding the back and forth that the news reporter and I had, that was a moment of emotion that was on my shoulders because of what I had been accused of and with threats being made to my life and I had already given an answer to his question,” Archie said.
You can read his full statement below.
“I am responding to my life being threatened and outright lies about my being a convicted felon. I have not been convicted as a felon in any of the courtrooms in Jackson, Hinds County, Mississippi or any courtroom in these United States. William Irvin (sic) Edwards, AKA, Napoleon (sic), Polo, Cipher ought to be ashamed of himself for trying to distort information as well as completely rearrange information to make it out to be me. I ask you to pay close attention to this one Facebook Live and Radio Talk Show Host and the way that he is out to destroy most of the elected officials the City of Jackson as well as Hinds County. One would think that if his actions were to continue, the entire City of Jackson as well as Hinds County could be destroyed. Myself, along with over 15 other elected officials have been under constant attack. It is because that I am the fighter that I am, I will continue to fight for the citizens of Hinds County to make sure that people like Polo, Cipher, Napoleon (sic), William I. (sic) Edwards does (sic) not destroy our community. Regarding the back and forth that the news reporter and I had, that was a moment of emotion that was on my shoulders because of what I had been accused of and with threats being made to my life and I had already given an answer to his question. I am so happy that this individual has been arrested for his actions because nobody deserves to be put in the position where they have to live with threats and lies as I have. I was only standing up for and defending myself and my family.”
