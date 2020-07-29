Belhaven offers free online master’s program for full-time students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven University is offering full scholarships for online master’s degrees for its students.
“In the midst of this dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections, we cannot operate in normal ways and expect a good outcome,” said Belhaven University Dr. Roger Parrott. “I’m thrilled we can be the only university in America responding to COVID-19 with such an innovative solution that will propel our students academically and in their future careers.”
The scholarship is for any student enrolled in the fall semester’s traditional campus program. It can be used for any of the university’s online master’s degrees.
Classes begin August 24, and prospective students can still apply.
