Two children killed in Claiborne Co. crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two children were killed in a wreck in Claiborne County. A third child and an adult are also critically injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash that happened on State Highway 547 in Claiborne County.
The child and adult were airlifted to UMMC for their injuries. A fifth person walked away from the accident unharmed.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News the accident involved a motor vehicle and a log truck.
