Tuesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plenty of clouds around once again and this trend will continue with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible over the next couple of days, mainly in the afternoon and evenings. Highs this week will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Morning low temperatures will drop in the lower 70s. We may break into more sunshine Thursday, Friday and this weekend. South wind at 5mph tonight will turn southwesterly at 10mph Wednesday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 8pm. Potential tropical cyclone 9 is basically a tropical depression that could become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. It’s track should take it closer to Florida by this weekend. While there are some models that take it into the Gulf thereafter, there are several that take it up through The Bahamas next week as well. We will continue to monitor this system. Regardless, none of the data supports this becoming a major storm at this point.