Mayor Lumumba discusses hiring company to install water meters and crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been 62 homicides in Jackson so far this year. 13 murders for the month of July. We continue our exclusive 3 On Your Side One on One with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba on crime and how close the city is to finding a company to replace faulty water meters.
Mayor Lumumba says much like many cities across the nation since the coronavirus outbreak there has been an increase in crime.
Mayor Lumumba said, “we took what was already a challenging circumstance and something that we saw that we needed a comprehensive approach to not only, you know, the ability to respond to crime when it takes place with, you know, a supportive law enforcement division, but also the wrap around services. That’s why we’ve talked about credible messengers. And I want people to tune in to the fact that we’ve been talking about this throughout our administration and now you’re seeing a national cry.”
The mayor says dealing with increased mental health challenges and economics are critical in dealing with violence. He says since COVID-19 there is a rising number of people dealing with mental anguish.
“We need help from the state so that we can deal more with the mental health component. If we could address what people are frustrated with, where they’re having mental anguish and the inability to deal with their impulse control, then I think that will, you know, lead to a better end result and it would lead to less circumstances that our law enforcement has to deal with”, Mayor Lumumba said.
On the company that will get the contract for water meters in the city, the Mayor says failure is not an option when it comes to finding the right business.
Mayor Lumumba said, “just before our interview right now, I just left another presentation of another water meter company. Informative. You know, right now we have to make certain that we measure twice and cut once. That we do our homework, that we fully understand all of the deficits within our system so that we are right sized for the solution that best applies to Jackson.”
Mayor Lumumba says the city needs this.
“The residents need it, the city needs it for its finances. You know I’m very proud of the fact that we were able to bring in the settlement funds but as I share with people, as I share with the companies as they’re trying to sell me on their product being the best, you know, I say that it’s my baby now. Right, because we got the settlement and because we know that we’re faced with the fix, that I’m unwilling to get it wrong”, said the Mayor.
The mayor says making sure the city hires the right company means they may not be able to move as quickly as he would like but he says the decision is too important and he will be careful with the choice that is made.
