First Alert Forecast: downpour risk continues through mid-week

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect another heightened chance for rain and storms amid variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 80s. Storms that develop could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds. Most showers will taper after sunset, though another uptick may occur prior to sunrise as lows drop into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: The upper disturbance will begin to lift farther north, away from central Mississippi, but in a last-ditch effort to hold its grip on the area, tropical moisture will spark another round of scattered to numerous storms as highs top out in the upper 80s. Rain chances will generally fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will tend to fade as we transition to our next pattern through late week; generally, isolated to widely spaced Thursday and Friday as highs rebound into the lower 90s. Rain chances will click back up by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 as a front approaches the region.
TROPICS: Deep in the Atlantic, our next wave could form into ‘Isaias’ this week. The track and strength of the storm will be dependent on the strength of an upper high over the Atlantic Ocean. The stronger the high, the farther south the storm will track; the weaker the high, the farther north the storm may trek. We’ll monitor its development over the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
