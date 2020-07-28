Doctor gives tips on helping kids wear face masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As our children head back to school, masks will be part of that “new normal.”
Wearing masks can take a lot of getting used to for adults, but with children, it can be even more difficult. We spoke with one Evansville doctor who gave us some tips on how to make wearing a mask feel normal and fun for the kiddos.
Dr. David Schultz with Evansville Primary Care said children older than two should be wearing face masks or coverings.
With the younger kids, Dr. Schutlz suggests making face masks fun. He said there are a lot of ways to get kids comfortable and excited about their face masks.
”Certainly when trying to convince your children that they need to wear their mask, make sure they are interesting,” Dr. Schutlz said. “I think it’s very important to have interesting masks and sometimes even having them pick out their own style.”
He explained it’s important to talk to your children about why they should be wearing the mask. It’s something he himself has done with both his children and with patients.
”I think they’re essential,” said Rachel Hume, a patient of Dr. Schutlz’. “A lot of my age, they decide not to wear them, and I think that’s a big mistake because then they increase their chances of getting the virus and potentially passing away or giving it to their parents or grandparents or people who have a higher risk.”
Infants should also not be wearing face masks, Dr. Schultz suggests draping a single-layer cloth over your child if you do have to take them into public places. If they are under two, another option is a plastic face shield.
Dr. Schultz said the best face masks and prices he’s found are at places like Old Navy, Zazzle and Vista Print. He really likes the masks at Cubcoats for the younger kids. He says to pick masks with different designs and give your child the option to choose their face mask every day.
