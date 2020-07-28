Citing high virus numbers, Claiborne Co. to begin school year with distance learning

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County School District has announced its school year will begin in a complete distance learning model.
The district says this decision was based on the increased number of coronavirus cases in the county as well as the county’s mask mandate.
To date, Claiborne County has seen 385 cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths.
The first day of school has been changed to August 17. Children will not report to school physically but will receive instructions five days a week via learning packets, projects, and/or online learning platforms from home.
The district will remain in this distance learning model from August 17- Sepetmber 4.
The district will then reevaluate the conditions related to COVID-19 to determine if they will begin to incorporate learning options chosen by parents at the time of registration.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.