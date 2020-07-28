Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office closed to visitors as 5 employees, 2 inmates test positive for coronavirus

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office is forced to close its doors to the public after employees and inmates contract COVID-19.
Sheriff Travis Patten says jail is also closed to visitors.
Sheriff Travis Patten says five employees and two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This prompted me to take action right away, so what I did is close our lobby down to the public and the two inmates have been isolated and under the nurse practitioner’s care. The employees with COVID are all at home for precautionary reasons.”
The sheriff says his team will continue serving the public, but safety is being promoted more than ever.
His administration staff will work from home over the next weeks, and the few employees still in the building must wear a mask and social distance. Patten is also asking citizens to call 911 for assistance.
"The services won't stop. If you need to call us we are going to come running. We are asking simple reports that can be taken by phone to do them by phone to reduce contact if possible, but I don't want people to hesitate call us."
The sheriff says since March, eight employees have contracted COVID-19. In fact— he also tested positive earlier this year.
“Right now, we are dealing with an enemy we can’t see in Covid and it is a problem.”
Patten also points out that the building will undergo a deep cleaning to combat the spread of the virus.
“We are cleaning, sanitizing and reducing the contact with the public, making sure our staff is nursed back to health and making sure nobody comes in the building contracts it or brings it in here.”
