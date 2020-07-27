Vicksburg creates task force to combat spike in violence

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A spike in violence in Vicksburg is forcing leaders to get creative on ways to combat crime.
Mayor George Flaggs has now created a task force to increase safety.
"I have always said I believe in zero tolerance in crime."
Mayor George Flaggs says his stance on violence has not been reflected on the streets of Vicksburg lately.
With multiple shootings, shots fired calls, and senseless killings, the mayor felt a task force dedicated to decreasing crime is the best idea.
"I looked at the call volume and most of the 911 calls coming in between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. as well as Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. So, why not allow your police officers to run parallel with the same crime statistics."
Deputy Chief Eric Paymon agrees. He along with the other deputy chiefs in the department will help lead this effort.
"When the pandemic first started you had too many individuals gathering together and quite often it would lead to gun violence. With the task force being put in place, you see the increase of officers here in the city, which in return allows everyone in the city to feel safe," said Paymon.
Deputy Chief Paymon and Mayor Flaggs say the special task force is committed to saturating the city, especially focusing on trouble spots to prevent and reduce crime. In addition, the city will also add more security cameras in neighborhoods to improve safety.
“We have added at least three more cameras, mobile cameras on the street, which is another tool to help us. We are going to order two more very soon. We intend to make sure that every community, every street is safe,” said Mayor Flaggs.
