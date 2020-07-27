Two arrested for shooting in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies are investigating after a person was shot in the leg.
It happened Monday afternoon on Maple St. in Florence.
Witnesses said that two individuals were seen leaving the scene in a black sedan after firing several shots. Deputies were able to locate the car and observed the two people throwing guns out of the car before stopping.
The two were identified as Cody Herrington and a 17 year old male. Both were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
A quick search of the area by deputies resulted in both handguns being located. Both individuals were taken to the Rankin County Jail. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring both before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.
