One Miss. school district goes back to school while others work on reopening plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) Most of the state’s teachers haven’t returned to the classroom. And a recent survey of nearly 2,400 Mississippi educator indicates many of them aren’t ready.
The Mississippi Association of Educators survey shows only 18.2 percent who would prefer a traditional model. And more than 86 percent had negative comments about a return to school buildings.
”Over and over again we’ve heard from our educators that they do not feel like their voices are being heard. This is a very important decision making for our educators. Their voices need to be at the table.”
Meanwhile, the first district in the state is back on campus for the first time since March.
Corinth School District may provide a window into what back to school will truly look like for districts allowing in-classroom instruction. Buses with dividers, temperature checks for everyone upon entry and masks required for grades 4-12 are among the safety precautions. They gave parents the option of virtual or in-person learning.
”It’s something our community wanted. It’s something we thought we could do,” said Corinth Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress. “Taking all precautions, keeping windows open, doors open to have ventilation in the classrooms. Anything that we can do to provide a safe learning environment.”
85% of the student’s families chose for them to go back to school.
”I feel like probably requiring the masks was probably my number one thing that made me feel safer sending my kids back to school,” noted parent Tara Williams. But it was the constant communication from the district that parents like Tara Williams say helped her ultimately decide to send her four boys back to the classrooms.
In recent days, the Mississippi State Medical Association and Mississippi Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics called for schools to consider some minimum standards including: delaying the start till at least September 1, a mask requirement for everyone in schools and giving every child a virtual option.
