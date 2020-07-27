Non-profit hands out hundreds of backpacks to local students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of backpacks filled with schools supplies will be handed out across the Jackson metro area Monday.
Project Impact Mississippi will hand out 400 backpacks in Canton and Jackson. The non-profit organization calls the giveaway Give Back with a Backpack.
The mission is to make sure all students have the same education opportunities. The team has been travelling across the state giving out supplies.
They gave out hundreds of bags over the weekend in Rankin County.
They’ve also been holding roundtables with teachers, principles and business leaders on what students will need for the school year, regardless if the child will learn from home or at school.
They feel there’s a greater need to give back in light of the pandemic.
”Students are wrestling and parents are wrestling with going to class or not going to class. What we realized from our roundtables is that students need these materials still, so this is way for them to stay organized and prepared for the school day,” organizer Brian Ferguson said.
The giveaways are at Canton Municipal court from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Johnny T’s Bistro and Blues in Jackson from noon to 2 p.m. Any student in need may pick one up.
