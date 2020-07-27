Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 86 degrees today with plenty of clouds and showers around. The average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Expect plenty of clouds and showers for the next few days as a disturbed area of low pressure sits along the Louisiana coast. It will continue to generate showers and thunderstorms until it eventually gets swept away. Later this week, more sunshine will develop. Highs this week and into this weekend will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will be in the 70s. A tropical disturbance, known as 92L, is mid-way between Africa and the eastern edge of The Caribbean. This may become a tropical storm this week before it turns north before The Bahamas. Sunrise is 6:13 am and the sunset is 8pm.