MGCCC changes names of Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has changed the name of its Gulfport campus.
The Jefferson Davis campus has now been renamed to the college’s Harrison County campus.
The move is part of the college’s strategic plan for the next 10 years. The plan is called “Accelerate” and is an evaluation of how the institution is doing and where it needs to go from here.
The Jefferson Davis campus opened in 1965. The college now has multiple campus throughout South Mississippi, with the main campus located in Perkinston.
In addition to the former Jefferson Davis campus, the colleges other campuses include the Jackson County Campus in Gautier; the George County Center in Lucedale; the West Harrison County Center in Long Beach; the Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center in Gulfport; the Keesler Center at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi; the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport; and the Bryant Center at Tradition in Harrison County.
MGCCC also offers a Community Campus that provides workforce education programs, onsite and online, to South Mississippi residents and employers.
