Medical marijuana vote raising concerns for community leaders

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Come November Mississippi voters will decide whether or not to legalize marijuana in our state.
There are growing concerns among some that the drug could cause problems.
Others believe it could provide life saving health benefits.
Madison county Sheriff Randy Tucker, Representative Jill Ford and Ed Langton a concerned citizen held a press conference voicing their reservations about initiative 65. Sheriff Tucker says if passed it could also come with an uptick in crime.
Sheriff Tucker said, “You’re looking at an increase in petty crime, violent crimes, DUI, DUI deaths. We are the ones that have to go and notify these parents when or if a loved one gets killed in an accident.”
Representative Jill Ford says the initiative doesn’t give cities or counties control on where the medical marijuana clinics would be located, or how many could be opened.
“My four grandchildren attend day care right across that street. My son and daughter-in-law own a home down that street having a so-called treatment center/pot shop anywhere near here will diminish property values for everyone,” said Ford.
Jamie Grantham with Medical Marijuana 2020 supports the initiative and believes it would provide pain relief for those with serious health conditions.
Jamie Grantham said, “It is specifically for patients with conditions like cancer and epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis and ALS. These are patients that are very sick with incurable conditions.”
There is a second initiative called 65 - A on the ballot, this one created by lawmakers.
It too would allow for Health department controlled marijuana clinics but with what some believe is more control by local municipalities.
