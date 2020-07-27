Mayhem ensues after hundreds of teens dropped off at Mid-South putt-putt facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scenes from a chaotic night at the Golf and Games Family Park on Summer Avenue are being shared all over social media.
In video posted on Facebook you can see dozens of teenagers throwing objects at employees, spitting on people, and destroying property.
Memphis police were also called to the scene.
Investigators say the business reported parents were dropping off kids in the parking lot until there were more than 300 people at the business.
After someone threw a firework in the crowd and caused a stampede, the business decided to close without issuing refunds.
A 13-year-old was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.
In a statement also posted to Facebook, the Golf and Games Family Park said it is thankful nobody was hurt and is working with authorities to identify anyone involved.
It also says that from now on, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, anyone left unattended will be asked to leave.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.