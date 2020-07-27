Man charged with wife’s murder in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $5 million Monday morning for a man accused of killing his wife in Wayne County.
Eric Holifield has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, Kimberly Nanette Holifield.
Holifield was arrested after human remains were found in a wooded area off Tokio Frost Bridge Road last Friday.
Officials said a person found the remains after noticing a large gathering of buzzards and a foul odor coming from a heavily wooded area.
The remains have not been positively identified, but investigators said they believe the remains to be Kimberly. We’re told items found near the remains belonged to Kimberly.
Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, with the Waynesboro Police Department, said Friday the remains had been taken to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Hopkins said Kimberly, 47, had been missing since Saturday, July 18.
Holifield is being held at the Wayne County Jail.
