LLEA thanks those who rallied in support of police Saturday
Hundreds gather at the foot of the Louisiana State Capitol during the Louisiana Blue Rally, organized to show support for area law enforcement, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff | July 27, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 4:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association (LLEA) is thanking the several hundred people who rallied in Baton Rouge in support of police Saturday.

“On behalf of the more than 18,000 law enforcement officers in our great state, I want to say THANK YOU,” said LLEA President Chris Stewart. “Thank you for the demonstration of support you organized in our capitol city on July 25th, just over four years since the tragedy of 2016.”

Laine Hardy performs the National Anthem as hundreds gather at the foot of the Louisiana State Capitol during the Louisiana Blue Rally, organized to show support for area law enforcement, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK)

”Your support means everything to the men and women who go out each day and risk their own lives to protect our communities. These men and women are facing the biggest challenges in anyone’s memory. They are being killed, injured, spit on, vilified, and demeaned, and yet they continue to do their duty. Twenty-two of these men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department have given their lives keeping your community safe,” Stewart said.

Stewart says officers respond to “any call for help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Laine Hardy performs the National Anthem during the Louisiana Blue Rally, organized to show support for area law enforcement, Saturday, July 25, 2020, on the steps of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK)

“They run towards the danger aware that they are one mistake away from losing their life or losing their job or their freedom; and yet, thank God, they continue to suit up and show up. They do it for you. Your demonstration of support and appreciation means more to them than I can ever convey. It seems insufficient to just say thank you – but THANK YOU,” Stewart said.

