JPS: No decision yet on sports and extracurricular activities in the fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School district says that a decision has not yet been made on sports or activities this coming fall.
A release from the district reads as follows:
“Coaching staff were recently contacted by a District official and misinformed that a decision had been made to cancel the fall football season.
There has been no official decision or announcement yet regarding athletics and extracurricular activities for the fall semester in Jackson Public Schools.
The District is carefully reviewing potential options, safety guidelines and recommendations from local and state health officials as it considers whether or not to allow sports and other events in the fall. The health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff and families will guide whatever decision is made.”
