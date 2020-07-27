First Alert Forecast: unsettled start to new work week

TROPICS: Hanna will continue to trek inland over northern Mexico, dropping copious amounts of rain through mid-week. In the Gulf and Caribbean, the pattern will stay quiet to keep development at a minimum. Farther in the Atlantic, our next wave could form into ‘Isaias’ this week. The track and strength of the storm will be dependent on the strength of an upper high over the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll monitor its development over the next few days.