First Alert Forecast: unsettled start to new work week

MONDAY: Keep your umbrellas handy to start off the new work week – expect scattered to numerous opportunities for showers and storms to return as the warm, muggy air mass in the wake of now, Tropical Depression Hanna, continues to move into Mexico. An upper disturbance will pivot over Mississippi, sparking the storm risk. Highs will, generally, top out in the 80s – a few spots tagging 90. Storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect another heightened chance for rain and storms amid variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 80s, with a few lower 90s sprinkled in. Most showers will taper after sunset, though another uptick may occur prior to sunrise as lows drop into the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will remain elevated into Wednesday as the upper disturbance continues to lift northward. Rain chances will tend to fade as we transition to our next pattern through late week; generally, isolated to widely spaced Thursday and Friday as highs rebound into the lower 90s. Rain chances will click back up by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
TROPICS: Hanna will continue to trek inland over northern Mexico, dropping copious amounts of rain through mid-week. In the Gulf and Caribbean, the pattern will stay quiet to keep development at a minimum. Farther in the Atlantic, our next wave could form into ‘Isaias’ this week. The track and strength of the storm will be dependent on the strength of an upper high over the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll monitor its development over the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
