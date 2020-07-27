Family, friends say goodbye to DeSoto Co. deputy who drowned after saving son while on vacation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Family, friends, and coworkers gathered Sunday to say goodbye to the Desoto County sheriff’s deputy who drowned while saving his son.
Officials say 33-year-old William Nichols and his family were vacationing in Sandestin, Florida Wednesday when his son was caught in a rip current and pulled out to sea.
Nichols jumped in to save his son, who was able to make it back to shore, however Nichols was pulled back into the water.
Officials say CPR was performed and Nichols was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died.
Nichols was the DeSoto County Sheriff Department's Director of Search and Rescue.
He had been with the department for 10 years, and dedicated most of his life to saving other people’s lives.
With the help of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is accepting monetary donations to benefit the Nichols family.
Those who would like to help can mail or drop off donations at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department located at 3091 Industrial Dr. W., Hernando, MS 38632.
Please make checks payable to the DCSD Benevolence Fund.
To make a donation online, click here.
