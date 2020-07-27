Dr. Dobbs on schools reopening: ‘It can be done safely'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview with The Roguish Gent, Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave his opinion on if it was safe for children to return to school.
“It’s such a tough question,” Dobbs responded. “I think it can be relatively safe... It can be safe.”
For a safe return, though, Dobbs said that schools must be regimented in their approach; making sure kids are separated, wearing a mask and have their movements from class to class limited.
“Still, kids are gonna get it,” Dobbs stated. “I mean, kids are getting it now so it’s not like it’s not happening. So, it can be done safely.”
He said the challenges arise by the schools not only needing to have a plan but by also having the discipline to stick to that plan and understanding where the risks are.
“Part of my opinion is kids and families should have a choice when possible about online versus in-person,” Dobbs said, saying that in-person might not be the best for some while others may desperately need in-person learning.
Dobbs said he also worries that the virus may deprive kids of an education and school experiences.
“It’s probably the biggest challenge in all of this to be quite honest,” Dobbs said, “because it will increase case transmission, there will be kids who get sick. Most of them will do fine. Little kids by and large don’t get that sick from coronavirus. But it’s the parents that they spread it to, the grandparents.”
Dobbs said that teachers are rightfully worried and that they need to be careful. He reiterated that there are safe ways to open schools but that schools need to be cautious and willing to pull back “if things are not going well.”
“The kids are in desperate need of getting a good education,” Dobbs concluded, “and it’s a really hard thing to balance.”
