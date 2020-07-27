Dr. Dobbs looking into claims of untested people being told they have COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Monday afternoon.
As cases continue to rise, more than 50,000 cases have been reported in Mississippi since March, with nearly 1,500 people dead. Monday, MSDH reported 653 additional cases with 6 additional deaths.
Gov. Reeves said he has seen a “tremendous” amount of participation around the state and an increased effort in combating the coronavirus. “Mississippians by and large are stepping up. They are taking extra steps to protect themselves and to protect their families.”
Since his order on bars not selling alcohol past 11 p.m. went into effect this weekend, Reeves said he is looking forward to reviewing the data and seeing the outcome of that effort. He said he is also looking forward to reviewing schools reopening plans which are due at the end of the week.
“We know that it is essential for children to get a quality education,” Reeves said, “especially after missing so much time in the spring... For some of our kids in Mississippi, they have now gone five months without any significant learning opportunities.”
Dr. Dobbs said that nine major medical centers in the state have zero ICU beds available, but that over the past week they have 300 fewer non-COVID patients in the hospital which makes room for more and more coronavirus patients.
On why certain people are getting the virus, Dobbs said he is seeing some common threads. “The most common thing that we have seen, about 80-percent of the time it was a social gathering where people let their guard down. It might be a funeral, it might be an extended family get-together.”
He said, for now, to try and stick with your own nuclear family and to take any protection so the state can be in a better spot in the next few weeks.
Dr. Dobbs also touched on a subject he has seen on social media regarding people being called and told they have coronavirus when they were never tested - which has been reported as happening in Florida.
“We wanna look at these things as they come up,” Dobbs stated. “Some of them could be legitimate, right? Or some of it might be urban legend sort of stuff.”
He said there was a person in Mississippi who reported this happening to them on Facebook. Dr. Dobbs said they then validated who this person was and reviewed the case database to see if this person was reported as a positive case. They were not.
“I guess it’s a theory that we are reporting false cases,” Dobbs said. “So that one was not counted. And so now we’re gonna track to see if it was just a clerical error in the office. Did someone call the wrong person with a positive result? We wanna just kind of take it through the steps because if there are errors in the system.. we wanna correct them.”
He added that if anyone hears of this happening, they should get in contact with MSDH and they will check it out.
