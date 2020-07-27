Canton Public School District announces fully virtual schedule to begin school year

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District is changing course for the upcoming school year.
They have announced that instead of a hybrid schedule to begin the 2020-2021 year, they will be instead have a fully virtual schedule.
In a message from Superintendent Gary Hannah, he states:
“This decision is based on the increased number of cases not only in Mississippi, but especially in our county and our local area. Though we know that it will be an inconvenience for some, ultimately, I hold your children’s and my staff’s lives in my hands for about 30% of the day. This is a fact that I do not take lightly.”
The District is planning to send out more information in the days to come. The first day of school will be August 17. They will remain virtual until further notice.
