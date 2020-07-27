Brookhaven mayor released from hospital after battle with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox has been released from the hospital after he was admitted to the ICU for coronavirus treatment.
Cox was admitted the the ICU just over a week ago after he tested positive for the virus.
The mayor said on social media that since his release he will continue treatment at home for the effects of COVID.
He thanked the doctors at King’s Daughter Medical Center for their care and mentioned he’s working on keeping up with the “seamless operation of the city.”
