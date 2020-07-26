Tramaine Green, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tramaine Green, a 26-year-old male, was found dead Friday, July 17, 2020, on the side of the road in south Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the intersection of Belvedere Drive and Freemont Street at approximately 4 a.m. and found Green.
Holmes said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact JPD at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
