Stephanie O’Neal, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stephanie O’Neal, a woman whose age has not been released, was found dead Thursday, July 23, 2020, in a northeast Jackson hotel, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said O’Neal and a male victim, later identified as 28-year-old Stephen Darrell Clark Jr., were both found inside a hotel room at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Brown did not say whether they were found dead or died shortly afterward.
Investigators noted both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds which appeared to have occurred several hours beforehand.
Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the shooting nor determined a motive.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
