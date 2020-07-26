MSDH to host curbside event for back-to-school forms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As parents and students prepare for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering to help with the process.
Leaders will hold a curbside event Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 7.
At this event, parents can pick up the necessary back to school forms such as shot records or birth certificates.
It will be held at the department's office of vital records.
MSDH advises parents to stay in their vehicle and call the number on the reserved parking sign. The department says someone will be available to help.
