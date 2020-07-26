Jabari Peterson, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jabari Peterson, a 29-year-old male, died Monday, July 20, 2020, after a shooting at a home in the Capital City, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened in the 300 block of Rosslyn Avenue at approximately 11 a.m.
Police found Peterson inside a home fatally wounded after a disagreement with another unidentified man.
Investigators say the gunman ran away after the shooting.
Police have not yet identified or charged anyone in connection with the incident.
