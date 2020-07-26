Hip Hop Architecture Camp offers free virtual camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A free virtual summer camp combines hip-hop with architecture. And it’s looking for students from right here in the metro.
The camp is called the Hip Hop Architecture Camp. It was founded by Mike Ford, the Hip Hop Architect.
The camp is scheduled to be held from August 1st through August 11th.
“The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is a program created to introduce youth to architecture, design, and urban planning, but we use hip hop lyrics to do it,” Ford said.
He says the program has expanded globally and he’s excited to have the opportunity to work with students in the Jackson area. The camp is being sponsored by the 4th Quarter Agency in Jackson.
“The program has traveled around the globe, but I’m really excited to work with young people in Jackson and introduce them to ways to create architecture in their neighborhood, community, and their city,” Ford said.
The founder tells 3 on your side students will have also have a chance to work celebrities and create a shoe for Nike.
“This is something totally different from what you’ve ever done before. And you could walk away with a ton of great prizes from laptops, Beats by Dre headphones, 3D printers, and more.”
The deadline to sign up is Monday, July 27th.
For more information on how to sign up, click this link.
